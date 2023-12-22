Here's what Boston can look forward to in 2024

BOSTON - It's almost time to ring in the new year! From a stunning solar eclipse, to highly anticipated concerts, to a potentially franchise-altering night for the New England Patriots, there's a lot for Massachusetts to be excited about in 2024.

An "epic" total solar eclipse

Remember the 2017 solar eclipse? On April 8, New England will have a front-row seat to an even more spectacular show.

This time the "path of totality" will cut right through northern sections of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. If the weather cooperates, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Boston-area residents.

Tom Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame

On June 12, Tom Brady will become the 35th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. It's sure to be a big deal in Foxboro, as its the first time that an induction ceremony for the team is taking place inside the stadium.

More details will be released in 2024 about the ticketed event, where fans can show their appreciation to the man who helped bring six Super Bowl titles and a lifetime of good memories to New England.

Big draft night for the Patriots

But before the Patriots can honor the past, they have a big decision to make about the future. Thanks to a dismal 2023 season, New England is poised to have a very high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.

Will the team move on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe by going with a top quarterback prospect? Or will they try to find a difference-maker at another key offensive position like wide receiver? It remains to be seen if Bill Belichick or someone new will be the one making that decision.

Progress toward a faster MBTA ride?

Could riding the T get better by the end 2024? That's the hope, if the MBTA's plans to remove speed restrictions stay on track.

General Manager Phil Eng said in November that the T aims to eliminate all "slow zones" before the end of next year. They were put in place last winter when potential safety issues were found on all major subway lines.

Messi in Foxboro

The New England Revolution just released their 2024 schedule and all eyes were on one thing: When might soccer great Lionel Messi be coming to Gillette Stadium?

Messi and Inter Miami CF are set to visit Foxboro on April 27 and tickets could be Taylor Swift-level hot, if not hotter.

Boston's most anticipated concerts

Speaking of hot tickets, it's going to be another big year for live music in the Boston area. Watertown's Noah Kahan, nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, is playing two shows at Fenway Park on July 18 and July 19.

Some of the other big-name acts coming next year include Madonna (Jan. 8-9 TD Garden), Olivia Rodrigo (April 1-2 TD Garden), Nicki Minaj (April 8, April 10 TD Garden), Bad Bunny (April 17 TD Garden), The Rolling Stones (May 30 Gillette Stadium), P!nk (Aug. 21 Gillette), Kenny Chesney (Aug. 23-24 Gillette) and blink-182 (July 23 Fenway).

The WNBA comes to Boston

Boston will host a WNBA game for the first time ever in 2024! The Connecticut Sun will be the home team at the TD Garden, taking on the Los Angeles Sparks on August 20.

New businesses, restaurants opening in Boston

The "Museum of Ice Cream" is set to open a two-story location in Boston's Seaport neighborhood in 2024. "Dedicated to all things ice cream," the attraction will feature an exhibit on the history of the sweet treat, a retro diner and a carnival inspired by Fenway Park.

In another first for the city, the Boston Business Journal reports that a "Google Store" is coming to Newbury Street in 2024.

And two trailblazing chefs, Lydia Shire and Jody Adams, are writing their next chapters with new restaurant openings next year in Boston. Shire is currently running the Italian concept Scampo but reportedly has plans to open an eatery at the Seaport Science Center. And Adams is opening an Italian restaurant called La Padrona in the Back Bay this winter.