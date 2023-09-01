Watch CBS News
Want to see the 2024 total solar eclipse? Here's why Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to plan

By Eric Fisher

/ CBS Boston

Why September 1 is the perfect time to plan for the April 2024 solar eclipse
Why September 1 is the perfect time to plan for the April 2024 solar eclipse 00:56

BOSTON - On April 8th, 2024, all eyes will be on an epic total solar eclipse cutting a path from Texas to Maine. Why would anyone be thinking about that right now? Because as it turns out, it's the perfect chance to plan your shot!

While we're still in summer mode on the cusp of Labor Day weekend, the sun has already been sliding down in the sky for a while. On September 1st, its path is almost identical to April 8th. Which means if you look up on Friday (or over the weekend), you'll see where the sun will be on eclipse day next year.

2023-sun-angle.png
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

For photography purposes in particular, this is a great opportunity to frame up the big day. Is there a mountain range you want in view? A favorite tree? Maybe a home or barn, or a church steeple? You could look up when the total eclipse time will be, go outside at that time now, and check it out!

It would be a total bummer to have a plan in mind and then find out in April that the sun isn't where you thought it might be. And this week's timing works anywhere in the country.

eclipse-path.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Now we just have to work on the weather. Hopefully it's as clear as the September 1st forecast here in New England! And although April tends to be the cloudiest time of year around here, this past April 8th was crystal clear. Miracles can (and do) happen.

Eric Fisher
Fisher-2022.jpg

Eric Fisher is Chief Meteorologist for CBS Boston's WBZ-TV News and anchors weather segments weeknights at 5, 6 and 11 p.m., as well as WBZ-TV News at 10 p.m. on myTV38 (WSBK-TV). He is also a frequent contributor to CBS News, often found reporting on breaking severe weather across the country on the "CBS Evening News."

First published on September 1, 2023 / 9:29 AM

