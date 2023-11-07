Museum of Ice Cream to open in Boston's Seaport

BOSTON - There's a new destination for ice cream lovers opening in the Seaport. The "Museum of Ice Cream" is coming to Boston in 2024.

The interactive, two-story attraction at 121 Seaport Blvd. will be "dedicated to all things ice cream." It will have an exhibit on the history of ice cream, a retro diner and a carnival inspired by Fenway Park.

The 60-to-90-minute experience includes "unlimited sweet treats." Visitors can also jump in a "sprinkle pool" that features "hundreds of antimicrobial and biodegradable sprinkles."

The Museum of Ice Cream already has locations in New York, Chicago, Austin and Singapore. In New York, ticket prices start at $25 on weekdays and $33 on weekends.

Co-founder Manish Vora says he hopes to evoke childhood memories for museum-goers.

"Growing up in Wayland, my childhood was filled with Dairy Joy, Dairy Queen, JP Licks, and even HoJo's Ice Cream from Howard Johnson's, while my love of art was fostered at Wayland High School, then continued to grow through visits to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, deCordova, and, my personal favorite, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum," he said in a statement.

People have high standards for ice cream in the area. Back in 2021, WBZ-TV asked viewers to identify the 50 best ice cream shops in Massachusetts, and more than 400 individual shops were nominated. Click here to see the winners.

"I have traveled this country for CBS News, been to every state," said CBS News' Steve Hartman. "And I can attest that no one knows ice cream better than New Englanders!"