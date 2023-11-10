Watertown's Noah Kahan nominated for Best New Artist at Grammy Awards

WATERTOWN - Watertown resident Noah Kahan is already having a big year - and now he's a Grammy nominee.

The folk-pop artist who writes songs about growing up in New England was nominated for "Best New Artist." Click here for a full list of the nominations that were announced Friday morning.

"Dreams do come true," Kahan posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Dreams do come true — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 10, 2023

The 26-year-old has quickly skyrocketed to fame since his song "Stick Season" came out in 2020 and went viral on TikTok. He performed at Boston Calling earlier this year and is playing two shows at Fenway Park next summer.

"Kahan's main strength is this unflinching honesty - he talks openly about his struggles with depression and anxiety, and his lyrics resonate because of their sharp vulnerability," a writer for the Grammys website says. "His openness as well as his charming wit have helped him continue to reach bigger audiences, and have now helped him earn his first GRAMMY nomination."

The others nominated for Best New Artist are Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet and The War and Treaty.

Karson Tager of Mix 104.1's "Karson & Kennedy" recently talked to the WBZ Morning Mix about interviewing Kahan after a concert in Mansfield.

"It's been quite the rise over the past decade with Noah, from playing very small venues here in Boston as a teenager to selling out the Xfinity Center," Tager said. "I think what I love about him is he really kind of spans generations."

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles on CBS and stream on Paramount + at 8 p.m. on February 4, 2024.