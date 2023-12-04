Boston to host Connecticut Sun WNBA game at TD Garden next summer

The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area 03:07

BOSTON - The WNBA is coming to Boston next summer, at least for one game.

The Connecticut Sun posted to social media on Monday that "The Sun Will Rise In Boston." The franchise that plays at Mohegan Sun Arena will play a home game at TD Garden sometime in August.

A Boston game is otw for the @ConnecticutSun 👀⬇️ https://t.co/MommdMjoeZ — WNBA (@WNBA) December 4, 2023

Fans can sign up here to be alerted when tickets for the game go on sale.

Does the WNBA have a future in Boston?

The WNBA announced last month it was awarding an expansion team to San Francisco beginning in 2025. And recently there were "rumblings" about the possibility of a team coming to Boston. The WNBA started play in 1997, but Boston has never had a team.

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Axios "There's some discussions underway" about a WNBA franchise coming to the city.

"Stay tuned, but I'm not sure," he said. "I've heard some rumblings."

Grousbeck said one issue when it comes to bringing the WNBA to Boston is the fact that the Celtics don't own the Garden.

The Sun made the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season in 2023, reaching the semifinals.