Patriots inch closer to top overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Chiefs and a rare Panthers win

FOXBORO -- While Patriots players refuse to entertain the notion of tanking the rest of the season, many fans are hoping for as many losses as possible to improve the team's draft slot in 2024. Not only did that faction of fans get a Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, but the Carolina Panthers also kept New England alive in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

The horrendous Panthers actually won for just the second time this season on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 9-7, on a last-second field goal. Carolina still has the worst record in the NFL at 2-12, but Sunday's victory opens the door for the 3-11 Patriots to climb (or fall down?) into the top spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers (who are sending their top pick to the Chicago Bears this year) would need to win one more game and the Patriots would have to lose out for New England to have a shot at the No. 1 overall pick, and then it would come down to strength of schedule. But with games against the Packers, the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers -- all teams vying for a playoff spot -- chances are the Panthers won't be victorious on any of the next three Sundays.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have a road game in Denver against the 7-7 Broncos, a road tilt against the 8-6 Buffalo Bills, and then finish the season at home against the 5-9 New York Jets. Could the Patriots win any of those games? Maybe against the Jets, whom the Patriots beat in Week 3, but even that isn't a sure thing despite New England's 15-game winning streak over Gang Green. (The Patriots also stunned the Bills at Gillette Stadium in Week 7.)

But winning any of those games would cost the Patriots a chance to pick whomever they want come draft night, and could potentially drop them out of the No. 2 spot that they currently occupy.

The 3-11 Arizona Cardinals are right behind the Patriots for the No. 2 pick, with the 4-10 Washington Commanders also a threat. Arizona closes the season with road games against the Bears and the Eagles before a Week 18 home matchup with the Seahawks. Washington finishes off with a road tilt against the Jets and home games against the 49ers and the Cowboys.