Revolution 2024 schedule announced; Messi coming to Foxboro in April

FOXBORO -- The 2024 Revolution season will be here before you know it. And New England fans won't have to wait long to see Lionel Messi come to Gillette Stadium.

The Revs will hit the pitch on Feb. 21 for the Concacaf Champions Cup, but will open their MLS slate a few nights later on Saturday, Feb. 24 with a road tilt against D.C. United. New England will play its first MLS match at home on Sunday, March 3 against Toronto FC, with match time set for 2 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs will play in front of their home supporters a few nights prior, on Thursday, Feb. 29, with a Champions Cup match.

After a trip to Atlanta for a match on March 9, New England will play three straight home matches, starting with a visit from 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. Chicago Fire FC will come to Gillette Stadium the following weekend, on March 23 at 2 p.m., with a matchup against Charlotte FC concluding the homestand on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

When will things get Messi at Gillette Stadium? Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will visit the Revs on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Carles Gil and the Revolution will look to keep Messi in check in his first match against New England since he arrived stateside last season.

That will be one hot ticket at Gillette Stadium. Think Taylor Swift level hot -- but potentially hotter.

The Revs will host reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. New England will close the regular season at home on Oct. 5 against D.C. United, and wrap up regular season action with a visit to Messi and Inter Miami CF on Oct. 19.

