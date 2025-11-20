Supermarket chain to open 2 stores in former Christmas Tree Shops, Big Lots locations in Massachusetts

Two shuttered retailers are set to become supermarkets in southeastern Massachusetts.

Big Y announced Thursday that it's opening grocery stores in Fairhaven and North Dartmouth. The Fairhaven Plaza location used to be a Big Lots, and the Faunce Corner Center store in North Dartmouth was a Christmas Tree Shops.

"These new stores will allow us to better serve families in the South Coast region," Big Y VP of real estate and development Mathieu L. D'Amour said in a statement.

The supermarkets will open sometime in 2027. Hiring details and a grand opening date will be announced in the next few months. Big Y opened new stores in Westboro and Uxbridge earlier this year.

Big box store closures in Massachusetts and around the country in recent years have created opportunities for other retailers to move into vacant storefronts.

Christmas Tree Shops, the bargain outlet that started on Cape Cod more than 50 years ago, went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2023. The old North Dartmouth location is being used temporarily this holiday season as a "Spirit Christmas" pop-up.

Another Christmas Tree Shops in Falmouth has been transformed into an Aldi supermarket. Others have been taken over by Ocean State Job Lot.

Big Lots closed all of its Massachusetts stores last year amid financial turmoil. Just last month, an Ollie's Bargain Outlet moved into a former Big Lots location in Fitchburg.

It hasn't always worked out for supermarkets that move into old retail stores. The Fresh Market, which moved into an old Bed Bath & Beyond store on Route 9 in Framingham less than a year ago, is already closing.

A competing grocery store chain, Trader Joe's, opened two new stores in Newton and West Roxbury this fall.