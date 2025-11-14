2 grocery store chains in Massachusetts "stand out" for quality and price, report says

A new report from a nonprofit consumer organization highlights two grocery store chains in Massachusetts for their quality and price.

Consumer's Checkbook says its researchers compared prices on 150 items at supermarkets in the Boston area, and surveyed their members about the products and customer service. They found that Market Basket and Wegmans "stand out."

The report said Market Basket got high marks for "overall quality," even though its produce and meat didn't earn top scores when compared to other supermarkets. Consumer's Checkbook said that despite a family power struggle between fired CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and a board of directors controlled by his sisters, the Tewksbury-based chain is still a favorite among shoppers.

"Market Basket also remains one of the area's least expensive chains: Its prices were 15 percent lower than the average at all stores we shopped," the report said.

Wegmans has five Massachusetts locations in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northboro and Westwood. A multi-level Wegmans at the Natick Mall closed in 2023 because it couldn't attract enough customers after five years in business.

"Since opening its first Massachusetts location in 2011, the Rochester-based chain has consistently earned high ratings from its customers for quality," Consumer's Checkbook said. "In our latest survey, 81 percent of its surveyed customers judged it 'superior' overall.

The report said Wegman's prices aren't the lowest, but they are competitive. Groceries there cost about the same as Shaw's and 3% less than Stop & Shop, but 15% higher than Market Basket, according to the report.

Aldi and Price Rite had the lowest prices, with the report claiming that the average shopper would save $4,368 a year by switching to Aldi. Roche Bros. and Donelan's Supermarkets were said to have the highest prices.

For overall quality though, Roche Bros. scored the highest, followed by Wegmans, according to the data.

