Ocean State Job Lot taking over 3rd former Christmas Tree Shops store in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBORO - Ocean State Job Lot announced this week it is taking over a third former Christmas Tree Shops location in Massachusetts and sixth overall in New England.

Ocean State Job Lot opening in North Attleboro

The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain will open its 53rd Massachusetts store in North Attleboro after buying the Cumberland Crossing shopping center. The store is scheduled to open sometime in the second quarter of 2025. Other shops at the plaza include a trampoline park, Guitar Center, Planet Fitness and David's Bridal.

Ocean State Job Lots says its growth strategy includes a "repurposing of former retail sites." Old Christmas Tree Shops stores in Avon and Pembroke, as well as locations in Augusta, Maine; St. Albans, Vermont and Warwick, Rhode Island have also turned into Ocean State Job Lots.

What's happening to old Christmas Tree Shop stores?

The last Christmas Tree Shops stores closed more than a year ago, after the New England retailer declared bankruptcy and went out of business.

The once-popular chain known for its "Don't you just love a bargain?" jingle began on Cape Cod 50 years ago. Not long before closures began, ownership decided to rebrand as "CTS" because some confused shoppers outside of New England thought the stores only sold Christmas trees.

A former Christmas Tree Shops location in Dartmouth has been turned into a "Spirit Christmas" store for the holidays. Other Christmas Tree Shops have become furniture stores, supermarkets and potential real estate development opportunities.