Former Christmas Tree Shops store on Cape Cod to become Aldi supermarket

FALMOUTH - An old Christmas Tree Shops store on Cape Cod is transforming into a new destination for bargain-hunters. Budget supermarket chain Aldi is moving in to the Falmouth Plaza where the iconic New England retailer once stood.

Property owner Greg Bilezikian said the German company has signed a 10-year lease at the location. The Cape Cod Times reported that the 23,250-square-foot-store expects to open this summer.

The Christmas Tree Shops in Falmouth was one of the first to close when the retailer filed for bankruptcy last May and eventually went out of business. The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.

Aldi stores in Massachusetts

There are currently 21 Aldi stores in Massachusetts. This would be the first one Cape Cod - the closest to Falmouth right now is in Wareham.

Aldi just announced it would be adding 800 new stores by the end of 2028. The chain says there's a huge demand for low-cost groceries as food prices continue to increase.

New uses for old Christmas Tree Shops

Some vacant Christmas Tree Shops locations are seeing new businesses move in, while others are being eyed for different uses.

At the former Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops, known for its big windmill, European-style garden furniture seller Tulp is moving in for eight months.

And in Shrewsbury and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, local leaders are looking at potentially turning the spaces into apartments and condos as the region grapples with a housing affordability crisis.