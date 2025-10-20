Massachusetts grocery store that opened in old Bed Bath & Beyond just months ago is already closing

A Framingham, Massachusetts supermarket that opened less than a year ago in a former Bed Bath & Beyond store is already closing. The Fresh Market on Route 9 is telling customers that it plans to close.

A WARN notice filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act last week says 50 employees will lose their jobs at the store by Dec. 14.

"As a growing company, we regularly evaluate our store portfolio to ensure alignment with our strategic goals," a company spokesperson told the Boston Business Journal. "While closing our Framingham store was a difficult decision, The Fresh Market continues to focus on growth, and we eagerly anticipate the opening of four new stores by early 2026."

It's not clear yet exactly when the store at 84 Worcester Road will close.

The Fresh Market, which is based in North Carolina, has more than 150 stores in 22 states, including two other Massachusetts locations in Hingham and Mansfield. Just last month, USA Today readers awarded the chain first place in the categories of best grocery store, best bakery, best deli and best store for produce and prepared food.

Framingham city officials celebrated the opening last December with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, touting its "fresh fruit & vegetables, prepared foods, fresh meats & seafood, a bakery, a floral shop and beer, wine & spirits."

The Fresh Market in Framingham City of Framingham

"I am thrilled to welcome The Fresh Market as a vibrant addition to our local economy and community," Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said in a statement at the time. "Your commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear in the City of Framingham."

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Framingham closed at the end of 2020. Since the company has gone out of business, other retailers have moved into the vacant spaces, including a new pickleball complex in Danvers that opened over the weekend.