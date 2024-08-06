Big Lots stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire appear on closing list

Bob's stores will go out of business; all locations closing

ASHLAND - Multiple Big Lots locations in Massachusetts and another in New Hampshire are set to close, according to the discount retail chain's website.

Pages for Ashland, Dennis Port, Northampton, Seekonk and West Springfield stores on the official Big Lots website say the company is "closing this location" and that shoppers can save up to 20% off. The same message also appears for the Claremont, New Hampshire Big Lots store.

It's not clear exactly when those stores will be closing. WBZ-TV has reached out to Big Lots for comment.

Big Lots' survival in doubt

A month ago, Big Lots said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business. The company reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024, with CEO Bruce Thorn citing a "continued pullback in consumer spending."

In a filing on Aug. 2, Big Lots said it was looking to close up to 315 locations as it tries to "aggressively address unperforming stores."

It's been a tough couple years for many U.S. retailers. Big Lots was one of the stores that said it would take expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons when that company went bankrupt and closed all locations last year.

Massachusetts has also seen longtime regional chains Bob's Stores and Christmas Tree Shops close their doors in recent years.

Big Lots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

There will be 18 Big Lots left in Massachusetts after the closures. They are in Attleboro, Auburn, Billerica, Danvers, Fairhaven, Fitchburg, Franklin, Gardner, Lynn, Methuen, Milford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Raynham, Revere, Springfield, Swansea and Webster. New Hampshire will still have Big Lots locations in Belmont, Derry, Goffstown, Nashua and Rochester.