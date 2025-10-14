2 old Bed Bath & Beyond, Big Lots stores in Massachusetts are getting new tenants this week

A pickleball complex and a discount store chain are moving into Massachusetts locations that formerly housed two bankrupt retailers.

In Danvers, across from the Liberty Tree Mall, "The Picklr" is opening Saturday in a former Bed Bath & Beyond store that closed in 2023 after the housewares company declared bankruptcy and went out of business.

The Picklr in Danvers

The 36,000-square-foot club will have 12 indoor courts, a pro shop and private event space.

"Our members will enjoy a best-in-class indoor experience designed for all ages and skill levels, with state-of-the-art courts, all-inclusive memberships, and unmatched programming that makes everyone feel welcome, supported, and inspired," The Picklr Danvers co-founder James Maguire said in a statement.

Other shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been taken over by retailers like Burlington and Ocean State Job Lot.

Ollie's moving into Big Lots

In Fitchburg, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is moving into the former Big Lots location in Wallace Plaza, with a grand opening set for Wednesday. All Big Lots stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire closed last year amid financial turmoil for the retail chain.

This is the sixth Massachusetts store for the Pennsylvania-based Ollie's, which says it offers prices that are as much as 70% cheaper than "the fancy stores."

"We are excited to open our 6th store in the great state of Massachusetts where the folks have been so good to us," CEO Eric van der Valk said in a statement.

Ollie's also has stores in Worcester, Plymouth, New Bedford, Seekonk and Pittsfield.