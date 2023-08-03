Christmas Tree Shops announces 'Last Day' of business before all stores close

MIDDLEBORO - Fans of the Christmas Tree Shops have just a few days left before the one-time New England retail staple disappears.

The Middleboro-based company's website says "Don't miss your last chance to shop a CTS store! Last Day is August 12!"

Seven Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire closed last weekend. There are eight left in Massachusetts (Avon, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, North Attleboro, Shrewsbury and Somerville) and two in New Hampshire (North Conway and Salem).

The Christmas Tree Shops says everything in stores is on sale for 30% to 80% off, and new merchandise is still coming in. Coupons and gift cards are no longer being accepted.

Shoppers have been warned recently that the Christmas Tree Shops does not sell anything online, and several scam websites and Facebook pages have claimed to represent the company.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago but filed for bankruptcy in May. Last year the company rebranded as "CTS" because people outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees.