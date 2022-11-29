Watch CBS News

Prince William and Princess Kate to visit Boston this week

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

Prince William and Princess Kate will visit the United States for the first time in eight years with a three-day trip to Boston this week. They arrive Wednesday. 

The royal couple will focus their attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators. Prince William has said he was inspired by JFK's "Moonshot" speech to create a decade of action and collaboration to combat climate change. 

 

Somerville's Greentown Labs hopes Prince William, Princess Kate leave "inspired"

"So exciting for us," Greentown Labs in Somerville hopes to inspire Prince William, Princess Kate 02:09

Greentown Labs in Somerville is home to more than 200 climate tech startups working on solutions for some of the biggest climate challenges.  It's also one of the stops Prince William and Princess Kate will make during their Boston visit. 

"They're meeting with five of our startups that are working to deploy technologies that align with the sectors they're focused on. So, think about cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, fixing the climate," said Julia Travaglini, senior vice president of marketing and communications,

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 

Royal expert explains significance of Boston visit

Royal Expert: Boston visit for Prince and Princess of Wales proves strategic importance of the US 03:04

Royal expert Shannon Spence said, "I think this is really a test trip for them. They are really trying to see how well and warmly they will be received in America as they take on these bigger titles. So I think in Boston they are going to be doing a lot of public temperature taking, that's why we're seeing such a diverse set of engagements." 

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 

Prince William and Princess Kate announce details of Boston visit

Details have been released about the schedule the Prince and Princess of Wales will follow during their time in Boston. 

royal-visit.jpg
CBS Boston

Wednesday: 
4:30 p.m.: Welcome ceremony at City Hall with Mayor Michelle Wu

Thursday: 
10:30 a.m.: Visit to Greentown Labs
12:00 p.m.: Visit to Roca Inc. 

Friday: 
11:15 a.m.: Princess Catherine visits Harvard
12:15 p.m.: Prince William visit JFK Library and Museum
4:45 p.m.: Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall

Read here for more details

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.