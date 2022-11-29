Prince William and Princess Kate to visit Boston this week

Prince William and Princess Kate to visit Boston this weekget the free app
Prince William and Princess Kate will visit the United States for the first time in eight years with a three-day trip to Boston this week. They arrive Wednesday.
The royal couple will focus their attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators. Prince William has said he was inspired by JFK's "Moonshot" speech to create a decade of action and collaboration to combat climate change.
Somerville's Greentown Labs hopes Prince William, Princess Kate leave "inspired"
Greentown Labs in Somerville is home to more than 200 climate tech startups working on solutions for some of the biggest climate challenges. It's also one of the stops Prince William and Princess Kate will make during their Boston visit.
"They're meeting with five of our startups that are working to deploy technologies that align with the sectors they're focused on. So, think about cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, fixing the climate," said Julia Travaglini, senior vice president of marketing and communications,
Royal expert explains significance of Boston visit
Royal expert Shannon Spence said, "I think this is really a test trip for them. They are really trying to see how well and warmly they will be received in America as they take on these bigger titles. So I think in Boston they are going to be doing a lot of public temperature taking, that's why we're seeing such a diverse set of engagements."
Prince William and Princess Kate announce details of Boston visit
Details have been released about the schedule the Prince and Princess of Wales will follow during their time in Boston.
Wednesday:
4:30 p.m.: Welcome ceremony at City Hall with Mayor Michelle Wu
Thursday:
10:30 a.m.: Visit to Greentown Labs
12:00 p.m.: Visit to Roca Inc.
Friday:
11:15 a.m.: Princess Catherine visits Harvard
12:15 p.m.: Prince William visit JFK Library and Museum
4:45 p.m.: Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall