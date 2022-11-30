Boston traffic could be 'royally difficult' with a prince, princess and president in town

Be prepared for tight security in Boston the rest of the week

BOSTON - Some of the biggest names in the world are descending on Boston this week - and AAA is predicting that could be "royally difficult traffic" for drivers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston Wednesday and will be in town through Friday for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Friday is also when President Joe Biden is coming to Boston for a fundraiser.

AAA says there is "the potential for significant traffic disruptions and road closures."

"AAA Northeast is recommending motorists plan ahead and consider using the T to get in and out of the city," the agency said in a statement. "Drivers are likely to see reduced parking and temporary road closures as the high-profile visitors carry out their itineraries."

The City of Boston has not yet announced if there will be any road closures for the VIP visits, but AAA says areas around City Hall could be blocked off.

"Additionally, thousands of people could be in the area to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Drivers who do enter the city should proceed with caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists," AAA said. "Extra attention should be paid at intersections and areas where pedestrians will be crossing streets, such as near City Hall on Wednesday or in the Fenway area on Friday."

Another factor for drivers: The weather. A windswept rainstorm will make for a "miserable ride home" on Wednesday night, and strong gusts that could cause tree damage will continue into Thursday.

