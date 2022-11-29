Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday, not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.

RAIN TIMELINE:

Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon, by 1 p.m. in western Massachusetts and by 4 p.m. in eastern Mass.

The evening commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We get about six hours of heavy downpours, expecting the rain to taper off between 8 and 10 p.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Rainfall amounts will mainly fall between .5" and 1.0"

Winds will also be a concern on Wednesday. Much like the rain, the winds will ramp up in the afternoon and peak in the evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Expect southerly wind gusts to reach 35-to-50 mph over most of southern New England later on Wednesday. This could be enough to cause some minor tree damage and a few scattered outages.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for central and eastern Mass. from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The rain will be long gone by Thursday morning, however the winds will stay quite busy through the day. We anticipate frequent westerly gusts between 35 and 45 mph through Thursday afternoon. This may lead to a few more limbs down and hamper any efforts to restore power if needed.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday looks much quieter and is the pick of the next several days for those looking to put up some outdoor holiday decorations. . . Saturday brings another windswept rain event.