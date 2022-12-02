Prince William, Princess Catherine get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor.

From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new.

"A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of Boston Harbor Now.

Boston Harbor Now has pumped more than $20 million into harbor investments in the last six years. The organization was selected as a host committee for The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William.

"We have 50 square miles of harbor," Abbott said. "Our city is really half water and half land which we don't really ever think about."

Boston is unique in that is has 47 miles of coastline. Forty-three miles of that has been transformed into harbor walks, making them accessible for all people who live nearby.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit East Boston to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Boston Harbor Now uses programs to bring the community out to its shores.

The organization has a hand in Massport's Piers Park expansion. The project is designed to be unlike any other, built to withstand sea level rise.

It's a top concern for Abbott. "One of the things that has really changed and something we have become so much more aware of in the last decade is the impact of the rising seas and the increasing storms," Abbott said.

Data from the city uses the year 2000 as a baseline. They predict Boston's sea level is likely to rise eight inches by 2030. That's three times the rate as the century prior.

By 2050, they predict sea levels to be a foot and a half higher than in 2000 and three feet higher in 2070.

The royals will come and go, but the work done here will be happening for decades to come. Abbott is hopeful the conversations will carry on too.

"I get choked up just thinking about it," Abbott said. "I think the greatest thing that could come out of (Prince William and Princess Catherine's) visit is that people get a sense of hope. That they realize there are things that can be done that we can all help to do."

Prince William said he was inspired by JFK's "Moonshot" speech to create a decade of action and collaboration to combat climate change. The Earthshot Prize Award winners will be celebrated Friday night in Boston.