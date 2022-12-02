President Biden in Boston Friday to greet Prince William, raise money for Democrats

BOSTON - President Joe Biden will be in Boston Friday to greet the Prince of Wales and to do some political fundraising for Democrats.

He'll meet with Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Dorchester first before helping out with an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) phone bank to raise money for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection campaign.

He'll then go to a fundraiser in Boston for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock's campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey will also be at the fundraiser.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Biden avoided wading into key Senate races in states like Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire, where his approval ratings have trailed below his numbers nationally.

Friday's fundraisers mark the culmination of Biden's support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterms and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races.

