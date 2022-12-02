Princess Catherine visits Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE -- On the third and final day of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales's visit to Boston, Catherine visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

Spectators lined the sidewalk next to the center Friday morning to catch a glimpse of the waving Princess as she walked into the building.

While inside, Catherine spoke with leaders at the center about how they are using science to shape policies around early childhood education.

As parents, William and Catherine have made an effort to align themselves with causes that they are emotionally connected to.

Princess Catherine at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge on December 2, 2022. CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After Catherine's tour at Harvard, she stopped to speak with multiple people in the crowd. Royal expert Amanda Foreman noted that Catherine was not wearing gloves while shaking hands, which is rare for a royal.

At one point, Catherine commented about the cold weather. On Thursday, the royal couple stood along the water at Piers Park in East Boston.

Meantime on Friday, Prince William visited the JFK Library and Museum. He will meet with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and President Biden.

Later on, William and Catherine will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall on Lansdowne Street in Boston for the global environmental prizes that William launched two years ago.