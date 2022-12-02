Prince William meets Caroline Kennedy at JFK Library

BOSTON -- Prince William was greeted by Former President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline at the Kennedy Library in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

Kennedy, the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, was joined by her daughter Tatiana Schlossberg and son Jack Schlossberg when the prince arrived. They all spoke for a few minutes before heading inside.

William got a private tour of the library, where he learned more about the president who inspired his Earthshot Prize.

Prince William is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy on December 2, 2022 in Dorchester. Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

The prince will then have lunch and meet with President Joe Biden there.

Earlier in the day, Princess Catherine visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.