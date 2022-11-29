Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday.

The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine.

"The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton.

The festivities will start at 4 p.m. and security will be tight.

Security analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis said the State Department and Boston Police will have all hands on deck.

"When we have a royal visit like this it starts months before hand with planning," said Davis.

That includes properly vetting all venues the royals will stop at, including Roca in Chelsea.

Roca is a non-profit working to address issues like poverty, racism and incarceration in youth. CEO Molly Baldwin told WBZ she was ecstatic when the royals chose to visit their agency. "Obviously the attention from such extraordinary, world-known visitors is such an amazing thing," said Baldwin.

She believes the Prince and Princess of Wales will bring their mission to a global forefront, giving the children they serve more opportunities.

Baldwin said, "There's just a lot of synergy with what they believe in, and how they want people to get help and support them, with what we do."

Security at the agency has already been analyzed to protect the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"We've had people come to the site and the space, and look at how to keep it safe," said Baldwin.

Davis said with it being a multiple day visit, and President Joe Biden coming to the city on Friday, resources will be tight and the cost of security will be high.

"The number goes into the millions of dollars," Davis said. "It's an expensive endeavor."

He says it's something the city prepares for. "The budget does prepare for these types of events," Davis said. "Boston is a world class city and these are the kind of expenses that a world class city has to incur to maintain that designation."

With thousands expected to head to Boston to see William and Catherine, expect some delays in and around the city.

"Traffic may be tough tomorrow (Wednesday) so I'd encourage the public to use public transportation. There may not be road closures but there may be sections of roads closed," said Commissioner Shelton.