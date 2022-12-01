"A lot of hoopla": Not all Bostonians starstruck by Prince William, Princess Catherine

BOSTON - It was a royal frenzy in Chelsea as hundreds of people stretched well beyond the barricade separating onlookers from the Prince and Princess of Wales Thursday.

"It's emotional. I was just squeezing my husband and crying," said Katie Lummie who traveled from Philadelphia to Massachusetts.

She got more than just a glimpse of the royal couple. Lummie told WBZ-TV that she shook the hand of Catherine, Princess of Wales - even had a quick chat her.

"I'm a teacher, so we talked about her work with early childhood," said Lummie. "She's just an icon and a gracious woman."

As the royal couple made their way to East Boston, not everyone in the neighborhood was starstruck by their visit.

"I think it's a lot of hoopla," said Kelley Square Pub owner John Mastrangelo.

From the sea of screaming fans to the police motorcade blocking off major streets - Mastrangelo doesn't see why this visit is such a big deal.

"It's got to be out of towners, college kids. Not East Boston people," he said. "Everybody's working... everybody's got their headaches. They're not worried about the royal family."

Born and raised in Eastie, you won't find him bundled up waiting for the royals.

"They don't wait for anything, these Bostonians," he said. "Especially in this weather."

Others relished in the excitement of seeing the future King and Queen of England up close, even if it's just for a brief moment.

"I don't think they left anyone disappointed," said Lummie.