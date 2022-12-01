Boston turns out to welcome Prince and Princess of Wales at City Hall

Boston turns out to welcome the royals at City Hall

Boston turns out to welcome the royals at City Hall

Boston turns out to welcome the royals at City Hall

BOSTON - The royals have arrived in Boston.

Prince William and Princess Catherine touched down at Logan Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Then, they headed to Boston City Hall to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and greet fans.

"May I say thank you to all the hearty Bostonians braving the rain this evening," Prince William said to a cheering crowd.

o weather that could keep proud Bostonians from welcoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. CBS Boston

Under a sea of umbrellas, the glow of smartphone screens proved there was no weather that could keep proud Bostonians from welcoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I just love the royals; I follow them everywhere. I think they're great role models, speaking out, in using their platform in a positive way to try and get us to pay attention to the environment and change our planet for the future," Laura Scott, of Charlestown, said.

Prince William gave a brief speech at Boston's City Hall on Wednesday. CBS Boston

Prince William said he and Princess Catherine are delighted to bring the Earthshot Prize to Boston, which was an obvious choice with its history.

"Sixty years ago President John F. Kennedy's moonshot speech laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity. 'We choose to go to the moon,' he said, 'not because it is easy. Because it is hard,' Prince William said.

The Prince of Wales also pointed to Boston's universities and research centers that support its global leadership in science and innovation.

Boston went green Wednesday to honor Prince William and Princess Catherine and their efforts to bring attention to climate change. CBS Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston was working to be a green city - the greenest in the country - with efforts from "our green electricity program to new parks that recapture storm water, a focus on localizing food systems and a green jobs program to build wealth in our communities.

As the royal couple learns about other climate progress across our region, some of their littlest fans had some sweet recommendations for sightseeing.

"They should go look at the fish!" advised one young girl.

"I like the Red Sox!" said a boy.