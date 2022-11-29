President Biden to greet Prince William and Princess Catherine during Boston visit

BOSTON – President Joe Biden will greet the royal family during his trip to Boston this week, the White House announced.

The White House announced Biden will be coming to the city on Friday to "participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee."

Additional details are expected to be announced later.

The president's visit comes the same day that the Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize, which aims to solve problems posed by climate change.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden "intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when they're in Boston," but said details are still being finalized.