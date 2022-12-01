Watch CBS News
Prince and Princess of Wales sit courtside at Boston Celtics game

Boston turns out to welcome the royals at City Hall
BOSTON - The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at the TD Garden Wednesday night. Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Boston hours earlier for a three-day trip. 

They sat courtside along with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Emilia Fazzalari and her husband Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck watch Jaylen Brown play during the National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston,on November 30, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Their trip to Boston will end with The Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday night. 

During the game, there was a nod to The Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William. The "Hero Among Us" honored by the Celtics was 15-year-old climate activist Ollie Perrault from Easthampton.  

First published on November 30, 2022 / 9:04 PM

