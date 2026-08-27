Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy murder trial heads to closing arguments in Massachusetts courtroom
What to know about the Lindsay Clancy murder trial today:
- Closing arguments will be presented in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial following 21 days of testimony in Massachusetts.
- Clancy has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. The prosecution argues Clancy planned the murders and has suggested that her subsequent suicide attempt was not serious. The defense says she should not be held accountable because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.
- Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder. She will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts if she is found not criminally responsible.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.
For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
Inside Plymouth Superior Court
We are not allowed to take pictures inside the courthouse.
As of 8:43 a.m., the media and members of the public have naturally formed two lines right outside of the courtroom and are starting to fill the hallway.
Lindsay Clancy trial - watch live
You can watch closing arguments in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial when court is in session at 9 a.m.
They will be streamed live from Plymouth Superior Court on CBS News Boston and on YouTube.
Lindsay Clancy's attorney draws a crowd
Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington walked into court surrounded by a massive media scrum Thursday morning.
A member of the public yelled from line, "Good luck, Mr. Reddington!"
The courthouse opened at 8:32 a.m. and members of the public and media started to go through security.
Lindsay Clancy trial crowd
As of 8:10 a.m, there were more than 90 people in line waiting to get into the courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
This is a mix of media members and the general public. I would say the split is about 60% media, 40% general public.
Some people have brought their children here and have lawn chairs to wait in line.
A few members of the public are wearing pink as a tribute to Lindsay Clancy. I see something familiar faces in the public who were in court Wednesday as well.
Lindsay Clancy's attorney expects "fireworks" in closing argument
When court ended for the day on Tuesday, Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington was asked by WBZ-TV's Aaron Parseghian what to expect from his closing argument.
"Fireworks," Reddington said. "I don't know what I'm going to say until I say it. I don't write them out, I don't type them out. I don't run them by anybody. I just say what comes to my mind."
What sentence is Lindsay Clancy facing?
If convicted of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Clancy could also be found guilty of lesser charges, including second-degree murder or manslaughter.
If the jury decides she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.
The jury could also reach a straight not guilty verdict. That is highly unlikely though because her attorney said Clancy admits killing her children and he has not presented any evidence that she didn't do it.
Who is the judge in Lindsay Clancy's trial?
Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
During the final days of the trial, Sullivan was asked to declare a mistrial after a prosecution witness began discussing Lindsay Clancy's religious beliefs. The judge denied the defense's request for a mistrial, but he reprimanded the prosecution and later told jurors they should not consider the testimony.
Lindsay Clancy trial attorneys
The Plymouth District Attorney's office is prosecuting the case against Lindsay Clancy.
Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham handled the questioning of witnesses throughout the trial.
For the defense, Kevin Reddington is representing Clancy.
What is postpartum psychosis?
A key question in Clancy's trial is whether postpartum psychosis drove her to kill her three children.
The disorder is rare, estimated to afflict only 1 to 2 per 1,000 women after delivery.
Experts at the Cleveland Clinic describe it as a mental health emergency affecting someone's sense of reality. It can happen to anyone after giving birth, but the chances are higher for people with certain mental health conditions.
Perinatal psychiatrist Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider said on "Healthful" with Norah O'Donnell that postpartum psychosis is "a break from reality" where "the brain cannot properly process information," characterized by delusions, hallucinations and confusion. Dr. Haider said the delusions are "fixed false beliefs that tend to revolve around the baby."
Postpartum psychosis is a psychiatric emergency where the mother must be sent to the hospital and the baby put into a safe place as soon as possible. But Dr. Haider emphasized that "with adequate and prompt treatment, most of these women go on to recover and have wonderful, beautiful lives with their family."