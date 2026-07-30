Live Updates: Lindsay Clancy trial jury to hear from first responders from day 3 children were murdered
Lindsay Clancy's high-profile trial continues Thursday with a third day of witness testimony in Plymouth Superior Court. First responders who were called to her Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 are expected to take the stand.
Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for killing her three young children. She is facing the possibility of life in prison.
Lindsay Clancy murder trial latest
- Clancy, 35, has admitted to killing 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.
- The prosecution says the murders were calculated, while the defense argues Clancy was overmedicated and suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis.
- Clancy was paralyzed when she tried to take her own life after killing the children. She attends court in a wheelchair.
- On Wednesday, her ex-husband Patrick finished his emotional testimony about the death of his children. The 911 call from that day was also played for jurors.
What sentence is Lindsay Clancy facing?
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy faces life in prison without a chance at parole.
If Clancy is found not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state mental health facility in Massachusetts.
Attorneys in the Lindsay Clancy case
Jennifer Sprague is the lead prosecutor for the case, representing the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.
Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney is Kevin Reddington.
Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial.
Jury visit scheduled for Friday at Duxbury home
Following today's testimony, a jury visit is scheduled for Friday.
Jurors, attorneys and the judge will travel to the family's former home on Summer Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where Lindsay Clancy killed her three children before jumping from a window. Police will secure the area during the visit.
"The parties will be permitted to visually inspect the outside of the property as well as the following interior areas: the basement, all rooms on the first floor, and all rooms on the second floor of the premises," a court order states. "Parties are not permitted to open closet doors, touch any items within the premises, or disturb items."
What happened yesterday in Lindsay Clancy trial?
Wednesday was an emotional day in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial as the jury heard from her ex-husband Patrick and also listened to the 911 call from the day she killed her three children.
When he got home from picking up dinner, Patrick said he found Lindsay outside on the ground, bloodied after trying to take her own life. He went into the basement and found the children had been killed with exercise bands.
He said he tried to give CPR before first responders arrived and took over, but it was too late.
"She killed the kids!" Patrick Clancy can be heard saying in the 911 call.
Hearing the 911 call for the first time, Lindsay Clancy was hunched over the defense table. When it concluded, court went into recess and she was wheeled out of the room, sobbing loudly.
Patrick Clancy finished his testimony at the end of the day, and in between his direct and cross-examination sessions, two other witnesses testified.