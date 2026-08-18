Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial resumes with 15th day of testimony

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial resumes Tuesday in Massachusetts with the 15th day of testimony.

You can watch the trial live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube when court is in session.

More defense witnesses will testify, a day after the prosecution rested its case after calling 72 witnesses in Plymouth Superior Court. One of the first people to testify for the defense was Clancy's mother, Paula Musgrove. The children's other grandmother, Patrick Clancy's mother, is expected to take the stand Tuesday for the defense.

A full day of testimony is planned, according to Judge William Sullivan.

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy pleaded not guilty but admits to killing her children. Her defense attorney Kevin Reddington said she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Prosecutors Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham said Clancy planned the murders before faking a suicide attempt that left her paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison without parole. If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.