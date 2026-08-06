Lindsay Clancy sobs at murder trial as jury is shown baby's autopsy photos

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumed Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court for more testimony from prosecution witnesses. Clancy cried loudly in court as the first witness, a Massachusetts medical examiner, testified about performing an autopsy on her infant son.

Clancy has admitted to killing 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder. The defense argues she is not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors are making the case that Clancy knew what she was doing when she killed her children, and they suggest she faked a suicide attempt after.

Lindsay Clancy's post in Facebook mom group

In the afternoon, the prosecution had Andrew Chiachio with the Massachusetts State Police show the jury a post Lindsay Clancy made in a Facebook moms group in May 2021 about then 19-month-old Dawson.

Clancy wrote that he was "the most difficult human I have ever encountered."

"I mean that with all of the love in my heart but I honestly cannot make it through a day without getting so frustrated with him," Clancy wrote. "EVERY. SINGLE. THING. with him is a battle. And it has been this way for a while."

In cross-examination, defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked if detectives ever found any evidence that Clancy was abusive toward her son. Chiachio said no.

The judge then sent the jury home for the day before a 3 p.m. hearing about what witnesses the defense can call in its case.

Lindsay Clancy's former father-in-law testifies

Christopher Clancy, the father of Patrick Clancy and Lindsay's former father-in-law, brought a priest into the courtroom for his testimony. He said he noticed a change in Lindsay Clancy on Thanksgiving of 2022.

"She seemed a little - how do you say it, let me think for a minute. She seemed quiet," he said.

He testified that his son Patrick told him he was very concerned about his wife's health. He said he had offered to take the children for a night to give Patrick and Lindsay a break, but Patrick said no.

Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague then asked Christopher Clancy about getting a phone call from his son on the night of the murders.

"It was terrible," he said.

Friend describes visit with Lindsay Clancy after murders

Amy Bevins, who said she has been friends with Lindsay Clancy for 29 years, said Clancy texted in January 2023 that she had been taking a medication that caused some "dark thoughts," but was tapering off the medication and trying new ones to remove those side effects.

Bevins visited Clancy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in March 2023, after the murders.

"We made small talk. We played Uno. It was a pretty basic visit," Bevins said.

She said Clancy asked about Bevins' daughter and other life updates. They also talked about hobbies Clancy was doing at Spaulding. Bevins said she didn't speak about the murders because Clancy's sister told her not to bring it up.

Bevins said Clancy did not mention her own children and did not break down and cry at any time. She described her affect as "neutral."

Lindsay Clancy's friend says she talked of feeling like a "zombie"

Bethany DeCollibus said she noticed her friend Lindsay Clancy becoming more and more tired after the birth of Callan. But she said Clancy was a loving mother who never talked of suicidal or homicidal thoughts, or hearing voices.

At a birthday party for Cora in January of 2023, DeCollibus asked Clancy if she was sleeping any better.

"She responded that things haven't gotten any better and that she feels like a zombie," DeCollibus recalled.

Coworker says Lindsay Clancy talked of "negative side effects"

Andrea Hennigan, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lindsay Clancy's coworker of seven years, said Clancy "loved being a nurse and was excellent at it."

"You could tell with Lindsay it was more of a calling, that she really cared so deeply about caring for pregnant women," Hennigan said.

While Clancy was on maternity leave, they met in November of 2022 for lunch in Hingham. Clancy told Hennigan that she wasn't feeling mentally ready to return to work.

"She talked about insomnia and not feeling herself, I believe she might have used the words 'brain fog,'" Hennigan said.

Hennigan said she encouraged Clancy to get help and asked if she wanted to get together over the holidays. Clancy said she couldn't because she was involved in an intensive treatment program.

Hennigan texted her on Jan. 23, one day before the murders.

"I'm paraphrasing, but she said something like ... 'I'm continuing to work with my psychiatrists to find the right medication that will allow me to sleep at night but still function during the day," Hennigan recalled. "I've had a lot of bad or negative side effects from the medication so I've had to come off of them or go on new ones, but it's been very difficult."

Teachers testify about interactions with Lindsay Clancy

Jurors heard from three teachers at Learning Sprouts, a preschool/daycare in Duxbury, about their interactions with Lindsay Clancy and her children. They all said they didn't notice anything out of the ordinary with Clancy.

"She was just a very loving mother who cared about her children," teacher Stephanie Williams said.

Former Learning Sprouts teacher Susan Bertolo said that 5-year-old Cora told her that her mother was in the hospital. Lindsay Clancy was admitted to McLean Hospital, a psychiatric facility, in December 2022.

"She missed her mom and she was vocal about that," Bertolo said.

Clancy family pediatrician testifies

Dr. Lindsay Rosshirt, the Clancy family's pediatrician since 2019, was the second prosecution witness called on Thursday. She testified that she did not see any signs of postpartum issues with Lindsay Clancy during the kids' appointments.

Dr. Rosshirt saw Cora and Lindsay Clancy on the morning of the murders, as Cora had a physical exam scheduled.

"It was a very normal visit," she said. "She seemed perfectly well-behaved and mom seemed appropriate as well."

During cross-examination, Dr. Rosshirt said Clancy appeared to be a concerned mother and never complained about the children.

Lindsay Clancy cries as autopsy photos shown

Lindsay Clancy cried loudly in court as Dr. Kimberley Springer, a Massachusetts medical examiner, testified about Callan's injuries from being strangled.

Autopsy photos were shown on small screens only visible to jurors in the courtroom, and Judge William Sullivan warned them that it could cause an emotional reaction. Some jurors cried while others looked distraught during the testimony.

The judge called for a break after the medical examiner's testimony finished.

Lindsay Clancy trial

Clancy, who is partially paralyzed from jumping out her second-story bedroom window after killing the children, could be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted. If she's found not criminally responsible, she would go to a state mental health facility in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from a nanny who started working for the Clancy family in September 2022. Elaine Rossi testified that Lindsay Clancy was "a wonderful mom who loved her kids."

Much of the week has featured scientific testimony about evidence in the case, including Lindsay Clancy's prescription medications. Jurors also heard excerpts from Clancy's diary read aloud in court.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental healthcare resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.