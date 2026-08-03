Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial resumes after emotional week of testimony in Massachusetts murder case

The Lindsay Clancy trial resumes Monday after a week of emotional testimony in the case of the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother who admitted to killing her three children.

Prosecutors allege that she made a calculated decision to strangle 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan on Jan. 24, 2023. The defense says she was overmedicated and committed the killings during an episode of extreme postpartum psychosis.

What's next in the Lindsay Clancy trial?

Testimony will continue this morning at 9 a.m. in Plymouth Superior Court. You can watch it live in the embedded video and on CBS News Boston's YouTube page when court is in session.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said she expects prosecutors this week to focus on convincing the jury that Clancy is criminally responsible for the murders

"This entire case largely turns on expert testimony, and I think the prosecution has been sort of going very quickly through their first responders, even through Patrick Clancy's testimony, he went very fast," Roman said. "So I think now we're getting closer to the heart of this case and we're going to start to hear this week some expert testimony from the prosecution about her state of mind."

What's happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial so far?

Jurors on Friday visited the Clancy's former home, walking through the basement where investigators say she killed the children. They also saw the upstairs bedroom in which Clancy is said to have cut herself on the neck and wrists before jumping out the second-story window.

Earlier in the week, her ex-husband Patrick Clancy took the stand for two days to talk about her struggles with mental illness and how he discovered his children's bodies on the night of the murders. Lindsay Clancy sobbed as his 911 call was played in court and Patrick could be heard saying, "I need help in the basement right now ... she killed the kids!"

Jurors also heard from first responders who were called to the house that night, as well as doctors who tried to save the children.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.