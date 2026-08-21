Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial jury to hear testimony from Dr. Phillip Resnick, key witness in Andrea Yates case

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial resumes Friday in Massachusetts for what could be the final day of witness testimony. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Resnick, a key witness in the Andrea Yates case after she killed her five children in Texas in 2001, is expected to testify for Clancy's defense.

You can watch testimony when court is in session live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 20, 2026. Josh Reynolds/AP/Pool

There was only about 20 minutes of testimony on Thursday before court ended for the day. After jurors left, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan worked through logistics with prosecutors Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham and defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

Reddington said Resnick will testify Friday via Zoom as the final defense witness, then he expects the prosecution to call three rebuttal witnesses. Judge Sullivan said if all testimony concludes Friday, closing arguments could be held Monday. If testimony needs to resume on Monday, closings would likely be held Tuesday.

Resnick testified for the defense in the 2006 Andrea Yates trial. She was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Resnick testified that Yates suffered from severe postpartum psychosis.

Andrea Yates on July 26, 2006, in Houston, Texas. BRET COOMER/AFP via Getty Images

In Clancy's case, the prosecution alleges she planned the murders before faking a suicide attempt. Reddington has attempted to show that Clancy should not be held criminally responsible for the murders because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. If found not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental healthcare resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.