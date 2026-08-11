Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial resumes with testimony from second psychiatric nurse practitioner

Testimony at the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Massachusetts resumed Tuesday with testimony from Rebecca Jollotta, a second psychiatric nurse practitioner who met with Clancy briefly in November 2022.

You can watch the trial live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube when court is in session.

Clancy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their home in Duxbury on Jan. 24, 2023.

Prosecutors, led by assistant district attorney Jennifer Sprague, say she planned the murders. Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington says she admits killing her children, but she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder.

Julie Paul, the 61st witness in the trial, was on the stand briefly to start the day Tuesday. She testified for the prosecution Monday afternoon, telling the court she prescribed some psychiatric drugs to Clancy and that Clancy never mentioned having thoughts of killing herself or her children.

Paul was set for cross-examination on Tuesday, but it only lasted about a minute and she stepped down.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy faces life in prison without parole. If the jury of 12 women and six men finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.