Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumes with 4th week of testimony, prosecution may rest today

Lindsay Clancy's Massachusetts murder trial is back underway Monday in Plymouth Superior Court. Judge William Sullivan told jurors it's possible the prosecution could rest its case on Monday and allow the defense to begin calling witnesses.

You can watch the trial live on CBS News Boston or YouTube when court is in session.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, alleges that Clancy planned the murders before faking a suicide attempt.

Clancy admits to killing her children. Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Ian Whiffin from Cellebrite takes stand

The first prosecution witness called on Monday was Ian Whiffin, who works for digital forensic company Cellebrite.

Whiffin testified during Karen Read's high-profile murder trial about data including the timestamp on witness Jennifer McCabe's Google search for how long it would take someone to die in the cold.

In Clancy's trial, Whiffin was asked to locate Apple Health data and other information from the family's home from the night the children were killed.

Lindsay Clancy trial

Last week, prosecutors attempted to use electronic materials to lay out their theory that Clancy premeditated killing her three children. Also last week, court was paused several times as Clancy sobbed while witnesses from the medical examiner's office were on the stand.

If she is convicted of first-degree murder, Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.