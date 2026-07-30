Prosecutors trying to show Lindsay Clancy faked suicide attempt, legal expert says

Ten first responders who were at the Clancys' Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023, testified in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial on Thursday about their experience.

Clancy, 35, has admitted to killing her three young children. Her defense attorney argues she was overmedicated and suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis.

Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, had previously asked the judge to limit the number of first responders to eliminate the risk of unfairly prejudicial repetitive testimony to his client. He renewed this request in court Thursday, but Judge Sullivan still allowed the first responders to testify.

"There was not this sort of repetitive nature of their testimony even though their roles were repetitive," explained WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman. "So even though they were all first responders, one may have been a paramedic, one may have been an EMT, one was a firefighter, they all had slightly different roles, and therefore approached the scene from a slightly different perspective."

Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

A large portion of the testimony focused on the positions and medical status of the children when they were found, as well as any attempts to resuscitate them.

Much of the testimony also focused on Lindsay Clancy's condition – and notably, her injuries to her wrists and neck, which several first responders described on the stand as "superficial" and "not actively bleeding."

This testimony "was designed to support [prosecutors'] theory that this was a fake suicide attempt," Roman said. "It is designed to support the prosecution's theory that this was all premeditated, that she did this, she took these actions that she did after she killed her children to try to cover up what she did."

Reddington pushed back on the allegations, implying in his cross-examination of one witness that the lack of blood might be due to unusually cold temperatures outside that night, since Lindsay was found outside.

Roman said the attempt to paint the suicide as fake might not land with the jury. "I think if she had only attempted, you know, the suicide by slicing her neck and her wrists and maybe swallowing pills, this would have a much more significant and meaningful impact on the jury, for the prosecution's perspective," Roman said. "The fact that she then threw herself out a second-story window undercuts the prosecution's theory that this was a fake suicide attempt. So, I don't think, under the circumstances, this is going to land with the jury in the way that the prosecution would like for it to land with the jury."

Testimony resumes on Friday. After jurors visit multiple locations associated with the case in what's known as the "jury view," they will return to court and hear testimony from South Shore Hospital medical providers who treated Lindsay Clancy.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.