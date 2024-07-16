13 best Prime Day TV deals Amazon has to offer for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hisense

Throughout the Prime Day 2024 sale event that's going on now, Amazon is slashing prices on bestselling smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony and more. This makes it the perfect time to replace your TV with bigger and brighter screens, a faster refresh rate and enhanced features. For a super limited time, you'll find TVs between 55 and 100 inches on sale for very attractive prices.

One great reason to upgrade your TV now is because the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off July 26. With a new, big-screen TV that offers a fast refresh rate, you can catch every moment of your favorite events and see everything in extreme detail on a screen that showcases bright, accurate and lifelike colors. You can enjoy an immersive Olympics viewing experience that'll make you feel as if you're in Paris cheering on your favorite athletes.

The top Amazon Prime Day 4k smart TV deals

Now is the time to shop 4k TVs on sale. Check out these 13 great smart TV deals that you can take advantage of right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Almost all are for the latest 2024 TV models, so you're getting the latest and greatest features, but at a discount.

For more help choosing the perfect smart TV, check out our recently updated coverage of the six best 55-inch TVs of 2024, six best 65-inch TVs of 2024, the five best OLED TVs of 2024, the seven best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024, the four best 8K TVs in 2024 and the five best TV surround sound systems in 2024.

Samsung 55" Frame smart TV (2024 model): $1,198 (save 20%)

Amazon

Samsung's 2024 edition of the Frame isn't just a smart TV. It becomes a decorative accent whenever you're not watching something. As a 4K resolution QLED TV, it also does an impressive job showcasing TV shows and movies, as well as high-action sports and games. And it displays famous works of art with extreme detail and color accuracy. Paintings from famous artists look real, while photographs look sharp and lifelike.

In addition to a matte finish which greatly reduces glare, for the first time, the Frame TVs are Pantone validated for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic. Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room.

Be sure to check out our full review of Samsung's 2024 Frame TV, as well as our coverage of the seven things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and three things I hate). Head over to Amazon right now to get up to 20% off this popular TV. The 65-inch version is currently on sale for $1,698. Other popular screen sizes, including the 55-inch and 75-inch model are also now on sale.

Amazon 55" 4-Series Fire TV: $330 (37% off)

Amazon

Perfect for a smaller living space, such as a guest room, child's bedroom or the kitchen, this 55-inch direct LED TV from Amazon is even more affordable than usual, considering it's currently 37% off. This brings its price down to just $330.

The TV runs using the FireTV OS, so it's compatible with the Alexa voice assistant. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for HDR 10 and HLG. Thus, you can expect a clear and vibrant picture with bright colors. And for sound, you get Dolby Audio (not Dolby Atmos) support.

Yes, this is a smart TV that's ready to stream content from all of the video services you subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video. However, this is more of an entry-level TV with a 60Hz refresh rate that comes with a voice remote. Unlike most of the other TVs in this roundup (which are the most current 2024 models), this one from Amazon was originally released in 2021. Yet, at it's current sale price, it represents a really good value for a basic, 55-inch smart TV.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series: $560 (26% off)

Amazon

Amazon developed the FireTV OS, which now comes in many smart TVs, and the company also is keen to market its own TV lineup. This 65-inch model is part of the higher-end Omni Series, although it's not exactly new or cutting-edge. In fact, it was released back in 2021. However, it does offer a 65-inch 4K resolution screen that supports Dolby Vision.

The TV comes with a voice remote. This means you can control the TV using using voice commands. However, the same remote can also be used to control other Alexa-compatible smart gear within your home.

Any TV that supports Dolby Vision is able to showcase visually impressive color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, regardless of what you're watching and this is also true with this Amazon Omni Series TV. On the back of the TV, there are three HDMI ports and one HDMI eARC port. You also get both Wi-Fi and ethernet internet connectivity.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can get your hands on the 65-inch version of this TV for a generous 26% off, which brings the price down to $560. The 75-inch version of the TV is also on sale. In fact, it's 33% off its usual $1,050 price, so you'll pay just $700.

Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K smart TV: $848 (15% off)

Amazon

For an average size living room or bedroom, a 65-inch TV is an ideal size. This 2024 edition of the Q60D from Samsung offers the latest in QLED display technology. It uses Quantum Dot HDR with 100% color volume to showcase a vivid and accurate picture with incredibly lifelike detail. In fact, this TV can generate more than 1 billion colors. And when it comes to watching sports (as well as action movies), the Motion Xcelerator feature combined with the TV's 60Hz refresh rate do a nice job making content appear fluid. This is complemented by the TV's ability to generate virtual 3D surround sound without needing a soundbar or complete surround sound system.

Like all Samsung TVs, this one relies on the powerful Tizen operating system, which was recently upgraded to make your favorite TV shows and movies easier to find. You can also use the TV's Game Hub to play thousands of popular online games without needing a game console. Simply pair a compatible wireless handheld controller to the TV and join a cloud gaming service, like Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now. One of the great things about this TV is that it's just one inch thick, so it blends into its surroundings when it's hung on a wall. It also comes with a solar powered voice remote.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, the price of this TV has been slashed by 15%, so you can buy it for just $848. If you're looking for the 75-inch version of this popular TV, it's on sale for 21% off. This brings the price down to just $1,100. And that is one hot TV deal.

Hisense A7 Series 75" 4K smart TV: $548 (16% off)

Amazon

We love Hisense smart TVs because they tend to be loaded with cutting-edge technology, yet are priced considerably less than the competition. This 75-inch Hisense A7 Series smart TV is no exception. It's currently on sale for just $548 -- that's $100 off its usual $650 price. The TV features an LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

This particular TV uses phosphor technology that expands the color spectrum and improves overall saturation. And when you're watching content that's not in native 4K resolution, the 4K AI Upscaler transforms beloved classics, home movies, broadcast TV and even streaming content into striking 4K quality. To complement the picture, the TV supports DTS Virtual:X digital sound processing to simulate omnidirectional sound with "rear" and "height" channels. This eliminates the need for extra speakers when it comes to achieving virtual surround sound.

The Hisense A7 Series 75-inch smart TV is powered using the Google TV operating system, so you can easily find and watch the content you're looking for, plus get programming recommendations based on your interests.

Samsung 65" OLED 4K S95C Quantum HDR smart TV: $1,798 (45% off)

Amazon

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C smart TV delivers stunning detail and brightness with QD technology. Quantum HDR OLED+ optimizes with rich contrast while Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro transforms content into 4K resolution, offering crisp visuals at speeds up to 120Hz and game motion plus reaches up to 144Hz for PC-connected content.

Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound+ provide immersive 3D audio and Q-Symphony 3.0 synchronizes your TV speakers with a Samsung soundbar for enhanced audio.

The sleek design of this TV also features an attachable solution for organizing cables.

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C series smart TV is now $1798 (reduced from $3298). At 45% off, this is one of the best Prime Day TV deals you'll find in 2024.

LG 65" QNED85T LED smart TV: $987 (save 24%)

Amazon

If you weren't aware, LG stands for Life's Good. And your life will be good when you're able to see every minute detail of your favorite 2024 Summer Olympic events that are showcased with vibrant colors and ultra-smooth action displayed on the screen. The 65-inch version of this 2024 model TV is currently on sale for 23% off during Amazon's Prime Day sale event, so you'll pay just $987 with this smart TV deal.

Among the TV's perks are its 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot Nanocell color technology and a8 AI processor that all work together in real time to showcase the best possible picture and sound quality. This includes support for HDR10 Pro which helps to elevate overall picture quality.

The TV is also available in a 75-inch model and it too is on sale. Right now, it's 22% off, which brings the price of the larger-size TV down to just $1,397. A 75-inch TV is perfect for creating an immersive home viewing experience, providing you have the available wall space to accommodate the larger size of the TV.

For the ultimate home theater setup, consider combining the 85-inch version of the LG QNED85T smart TV with a complete surround sound system. The mega-size version of the TV is currently on sale for $2,297, which is 18% off its usual $2,800 price.

TCL 75" Q65 QLED 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save 44%)

Amazon

If you have the wall space, you can't go wrong with an 85-inch TV that offers the ultimate in immersive viewing -- whether you're watching sports, movies or binge watching your favorite TV shows. And video games also look pretty amazing on an 85-inch screen, too.

The TCL Q65 TV offers a stunning QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get support for HDR Pro+ for enhanced picture quality, along with Quantum Dot technology that's able to showcase 100% DCI-P3 color volume. This means that whatever you watch will include incredible detail, lifelike color and smooth motion that's virtually blur-free.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. In fact, in addition to having regular speakers built in, this TV has an integrated subwoofer to provide enhanced audio performance.

At the moment, this is one of the best smart TVs for sports fans, and it's on sale for a whopping 44% off during Amazon Prime Day 2024. This means you can take it home for under $1,000. But, if you double the price, you can snag the 95-inch version of the Q65 TV. It's perfect for hosting Olympics viewing parties.

Samsung 65" QLED 4K QN85D smart TV: $1,598 (save 16%)



Amazon

Here's a high-end QLED (mini-LED) 4K smart TV from Samsung that's on sale for 16% off during Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale that's going on right now. This means you can take home this TV for just $1,598. It checks off all the boxes in terms of features that provide a clear, smooth and blur-free image, with vibrant and accurate colors. You also get clear and robust sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support.

This 4K smart TV uses the Tizen operating system, so finding content to watch is always easy. And the TV works with all of the popular video streaming services. Thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, all on-screen action always looks fluid. Samsung's Real Depth Enhancer Pro feature works in real-time to add more depth and realism to the overall picture quality, while the Neo Quantum HDR technology ensures you see bright, accurate and visually breathtaking color.

The NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor not only works behind the scenes to ensure the best possible picture quality when you're watching or streaming native 4K content, but when you're watching lower resolution content, AI upscaling dramatically improves the picture to as close to 4K as possible. For any average size living room or bedroom, the 65-inch version of this Samsung QN85D TV offers a great value, especially now that it's part of one amazing TV deal.

Hisense 100" Class U7 ULED 4K smart TV: $2,298 (save 54%)

Amazon

There was a time that a 55-inch TV was considered massive and 1080p resolution was state-of-the-art. Well, that was then. Today, for less than $2,500, you can hang a 100-inch ULED 4K smart TV on your wall to create a cinematic-like viewing experience at home. And while 100-inches offers breathtaking immersion, this TV has a super fast, 144Hz refresh rate. This means live sports and action movies will appeal smooth and virtually blur-free.

Combine the screen size and lightning quick refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision and full array local dimming, plus a bezel-less design and you'll experience a really detailed picture that's combined with immersive sound. Hisense's proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion.

This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging picture. Meanwhile, advanced full array local dimming technology is used to precisely adjust the LED's brightness in both dark and bright areas of the picture to create improved contrast and a memorable viewing experience in all room environments.

The TV is powered using the Google TV operating system, which means that using the included voice remote, you get access to Google Assistant. The TV works with all of the video streaming services you subscribe to and offers an intuitive user interface.

Pro Tip: Be sure to measure your viewing space before ordering this massive size TV and make sure people watching the TV will be able to sit a comfortable distance from the screen (at least nine feet).

Vizio 75" Quantum Pro 4K OLED smart TV: $798 (20% off)



Amazon

Vizio is known for offering really inexpensive smart TVs, usually with a smaller screen size. However, this new Vizio Quantum Pro QLED smart TV is a high-end model that comes in a massive 75-inch size. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution supported by a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits combined with full array local dimming. The end result is the ability to watch your favorite shows, movies and sports on a large size screen that features bright and accurate colors and incredibly fluid motion -- even when your viewing space is brightly lit with sunlight or artificial light.

The TV offers a wide viewing angle and an anti-reflective film, so no matter where someone is sitting, they'll be able to see a detailed, glare-free picture that's composed of up to one billion colors. Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Wi-Fi 6E support are among the TV's other notable features.

During the 2024 Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll find this TV on sale for 20% off, which brings the price down to an affordable $798 for the 75-inch version of this current model (2024 edition) smart TV that comes with a voice remote.

LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series smart TV: $1,797 (save 33%)



Amazon

The C4 Series TVs are LG's current flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Since not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, you can take advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling. This boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate. They're powered using LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. They have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

In conjunction with Prime Day, Amazon has cut the price of this TV rather dramatically. The 65-inch version is 33% off, which means you'll pay just $1,797. The TV is also available in five other sizes including 42-inch ($1,147), 48-inch ($1,197), 55-inch ($1,497), 77-inch ($2,797) or 83-inch ($4,797), all of which are also on sale.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $2,298 (8% off)

Amazon

Rounding out our picks of the best TV deals available right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024 is this Sony 65-inch Brivia 8 smart TV that features a beautiful OLED display. This is one of the highest-end Sony smart TVs you can get as a consumer and it's priced accordingly. However, it's currently on sale for 8% off, which means you can buy it on Amazon for just $2,298.

The TV is powered using the Google TV operating system and has integrated features exclusively for PlayStation 5 gamers. These include Auto HDR tone mapping and an auto genre picture mode that's used to optimize picture quality for gaming and streaming. Plus, the Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings in one place.

When it comes to watching sports, movies or TV shows, you can expect a sharp and vibrant picture that supports Dolby Vision HDR. To create the picture you see, thousands of mini LEDs are precisely controlled by Sony's XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver authentic contrast and a super bright 4K picture that can be comprised of more than one billion colors.

Whatever you're watching, Sony's proprietary XR Processor intelligently enhances every scene in real-time. It does this by boosting color, contrast and clarity. And when necessary, it relies on AI to upscale lower resolution picture quality to as close to 4K as possible. One great feature offered by this TV is it's ability to generate picture quality that's just as the creator's intended -- with studio calibrated picture modes specially designed for Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.