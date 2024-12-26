Our list of Maryland's top stories of 2024

BALTIMORE -- To take a look back at 2024, we've compiled a list of the top ten most read stories this year on CBS News Baltimore.

1. Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

WJZ's coverage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was the most read story on CBS News Baltimore.

Baltimore was devastated, when a malfunctioning cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing its collapse, which sent eight construction workers falling into the Patapsco River below.

Salvage crews work to free the cargo ship Dali after if collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River on May 10, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Getty Images

Six of the workers died, and two were rescued from the water the night of the collapse.

Key Bridge Collapse Victims WJZ

Residents were shocked by the incident, one telling WJZ that the collapse sounded like "a big bash of thunder." Another who lived near the collapse site told WJZ they remembered when the bridge was built and couldn't believe it was gone.

The collapse economically impacted residents living in neighborhoods near the Port of Baltimore, who were blocked by debris and wreckage. Businesses experienced transportation delays in the transportation of goods, and traffic congestion for drivers became an urgent challenge.

In September, the Maryland State Government sued the owner and manager of the M/V Dali, the cargo ship that crashed into the bridge.

Later, attorneys for Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Group argued in court Tuesday that Maryland state officials should have better protected the bridge against ship strikes.

In April, the two companies took steps to try and limit their financial liability in the tragedy to $43.67 million.

According to the MDTA, the reconstruction of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge will begin on January 7, 2025. The rebuild is expected to cost about $2 billion and could take about four years to complete. The announcement came after the passing of a federal spending package that included the full cost of the rebuild.

2. Former Ravens champ Jacoby Jones dies at 40

Jacoby Jones, a former wide receiver and kick return specialist, died in his home in New Orleans in July, just days after celebrating his birthday, the Jones family said in a statement.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 24: Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 34-27. Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Jones played in the NFL for nine seasons, and played with the Ravens from 2012 to 2014. With a memorable debut season, he was named a Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner in 2012. In April, he was promoted to serve as head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team. Before that, he coached football at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

3. Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial

Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby made headlines after she was accused, and later sentenced, of perjury and mortgage fraud.

In two separate trials, she was found guilty of lying about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, center, shown arriving Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the U.S District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Baltimore Sun

Before Mosby's controversial sentencing, prosecutors said she showed "no respect," and accepted "no responsibility", for the actions that led to her convictions. Mosby maintained that she did nothing wrong or illegal.

Mosby was sentenced to three years of supervised release and 12 months of home confinement. Most recently, she received approval from a judge to travel to Texas for employment purposes to tour a facility that her company is considering acquiring and attend meetings.

4. Maryland couple dies during extreme heat on Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

A Maryland couple, Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu Wurie died along with more than 1300 people during extreme heat at the Hajj pilgrimage in the Middle East in June. U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks confirmed the news in a social media post.

The couple from Bowie is believed to have died due to heat stroke caused by 100+ degree temperatures in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

According to Alsobrooks, Dausy, and Wurie were heavily involved in their community.

"Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu Wurie passed away during a pilgrimage to Mecca due to the severe heat," Alsobrooks said in a statement. "Haja Isatu Wurie was an incredibly active member of our community. She was involved in several community organizations, making transformational impacts that were felt both locally and globally," Alsobrooks said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their families during this difficult time. Their loss is profound, and they will be deeply missed."

All Muslims are required to make the Hajj once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. Many wealthy Muslims make the pilgrimage more than once. According to CBS News, the Hajj, the timing of which is determined by the lunar Islamic calendar, fell again this year during the oven-like Saudi summer.

5. 1 student dead, another arrested after shooting inside Joppatowne High School in Maryland

A tragic shooting at Joppatowne High School in Harford County left a 15-year-old student, Warren Grant, dead. According to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, a 16-year-old student shot a 15-year-old during a fight inside a men's bathroom. Witnesses told police both boys were arguing before the 16-year-old pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Grant.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult with first and second degree murder, assault, and related charges.

The incident brought concerns of gun violence to the forefront for the Harford County community. In December, the county announced plans to ramp up security measures in schools. The plans included funding for school improvements, weapon detections systems, and other upgrades to electronics systems.

6. Martin O'Malley, head of Social Security Administration, addresses agency's future

Former WJZ Anchor Vic Carter spoke exclusively with the head of the Social Security Administration Martin O'Malley, the former Baltimore mayor and Maryland governor.

Martin O'Malley, head of Social Security Administration, addresses agency's future, correcting issues

O'Malley has a workforce of more than 54,000 employees, 8,000 of those in the Baltimore region, and 1,500 facilities across the country and around the world.

In the interview, O Malley discusses the SSA's inner workings, and plans for the future.

7. John Callis denied bail for viral attack on Commanders fans; defense blames cocaine, alcohol bender

A Baltmore man accused of assaulting two men in Federal Hill after a Ravens and Washington Commanders football game on October 13 is held without bail, a judge ruled.

Video of the attack went viral, showing what police believe to be Callis wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys.

Callis, 24, faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault which carries a maximum of 55 years in jail.

8. Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, has ties to Maryland

Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City is from Baltimore County, Maryland, and was the valedictorian at the Gilman School in 2016, and has multiple ties to Maryland.

Thompson was shot and killed on December 4 in New York City.

WJZ learned that Luigi is related to the prominent Mangione family, who owns several Maryland country clubs as well as health are facilities and real estate companies in the Baltimore area.

He is also the cousin of Maryland Republican Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents parts of Baltimore County.

9. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helps save a woman's life on a Southwest Airlines flight

In February, Baltimore Ravens Tight end Mark Andrews helped save the life of a woman having a mid-flight emergency. The plane was heading from Baltimore to Phionex, Arizona when the woman began losing consciousness. WJZ spoke with a witness, Andrew Springs, who detailed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Springs recalled hearing a nurse and doctor on the flight begin helping the woman whose heart rate and pulse were very low, before Andrews stood up and suggested that the nurse and doctor check the woman's blood sugar.

Andrews, who has been open about his diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes, carries a diabetic test kit with him. After showing the nurse and doctor how to use the kid, the woman was given orange juice and began feeling better.

After the flight, Andrews left - later praising the nurse, doctor and flight attendants who helped save the woman.

10. Hazing allegations at the University of Maryland

In March, the University of Maryland began investigating allegations of hazing and alcohol abuse against some of the fraternities and sororities at the school.

Reports included people being burned, assaulted, and hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

Lucy Taylor, a former sorority member, told WJZ she endured abusive behavior. She said there is a need to reform and abolish the current system that allows hazing to continue.

In The Snapped Podcast, which has been downloaded more than 700,000 times, Taylor documented her sorority experience.

"I experienced cyberbullying. I experienced being ostracized. I was then silenced because I was going to Title IX to report everything that happened to me," Taylor said.

Taylor left Greek life in 2017, and launched her podcast in 2020.

The allegations led to a suspension of the school's Greek life activities, which was eventually lifted.

On March 15, the University of Maryland announced that it had narrowed down its hazing investigation to five Greek organization chapters on campus, according to the Office of Student Conduct. Those chapters remained subject to restrictions on their activities while the school continued investigating.

"For all fraternities and sororities, we remain cautious, watchful and deeply committed to safety and well-being. The assessment revealed areas of ongoing concern within IFC and PHA chapters that we believe necessitate a more comprehensive and deliberate review of fraternity and sorority life. We want to lift up the many positive aspects of our fraternities and sororities and lay the groundwork for this important part of campus life to flourish," the university said.