Baltimore's Key Bridge rebuild work to start in January

BALTIMORE - The work on rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge will begin in January, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Crews will start on January 7 with pre-construction activities, including surveying, scanning the riverbed and collecting soil samples, according to the MDTA. Demolition will begin in the spring.

The rebuild is expected to cost about $2 million and could take about four years to complete.

However, the entire cost of the Key Bridge construction will be covered with federal funding. Congress passed a new federal spending package late Friday that averts a government shutdown, and includes the full bridge rebuilding cost in the $100 billion disaster relief portion.

"Maryland is proud and grateful that Congress has agreed to support 100% of the cost share to rebuild the Key Bridge," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "This is a big deal for not just Maryland, but our nation's economy, and guarantees the four objectives we set for Maryland's recovery will be accomplished."

Last August, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) approved a $73 million contract for Kiewit Infrastructure Company to design and construct a new Key Bridge.

Key Bridge collapse

Around 1:30 a.m. on March 26, 2024, a large cargo ship lost electrical power and crashed into Baltimore's iconic Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and knocking eight roadworkers, six of whom died, into the Patapsco River.

The workers who died in the bridge collapse were identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez and 35-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez.

The collapse caused the Port of Baltimore to close for weeks while crews cleared out passageways to the port.

Push for federal funding

President Joe Biden started his push early to get the Key Bridge funded by the federal government.

Mr. Biden approved a request for funding from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, allowing the state to receive an initial $60 million in emergency relief funding to recover debris from the Patapsco River.

In November, Mr. Biden sent a letter to Congress that requested full funding for the Key Bridge rebuild in the disaster relief fund.

