Owner of Dali ship seeks to limit liability in Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The Singaporean company that owns the cargo ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge last week took steps Monday to limit its liability for the accident.

The Dali, a 984-foot-long vessel carrying shipping containers, struck one of the Key Bridge's support columns around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing the tragic collapse.

Eight construction workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two workers were injured, and two were found dead. Crews are searching for the bodies of the four other victims, who are presumed dead.

A salvage operation is underway to recover the bodies of four victims that have not yet been located.

A filing in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore details a petition from Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and the manager of the ship, Synergy Marine Group, for exoneration from or limitation of liability in the incident.

Under the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, a shipowner can try to limit the amount they have to pay if their ship is involved in an accident to the value of the ship.

