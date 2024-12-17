Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby allowed to travel to Texas during house arrest

BALTIMORE -- A judge approved former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's request to travel to Texas in December during her house arrest, according to court documents.

According to a court order, Mosby asked a judge for permission to travel to Levelland, Texas for employment purposes between December 15 and December 18.

Mosby said she needs to tour a facility that her company is considering acquiring and attend local meetings as part of the effort, according to the order.

In May, Mosby was sentenced to three years of probation and a year of house arrest for perjury and mortgage fraud.

She was found guilty in November 2023 of lying about business losses to make penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account. She allegedly used those funds to buy vacation homes in Florida.

She was also found guilty of committing mortgage fraud after lying about a $5,000 gift given to her by her then-husband, former Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

She began house arrest on June 20.

Under the order, Mosby is required to follow the conditions of her house arrest sentence and adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew.

Previous Requests

In June, a judge denied Mosby's request to travel to New Orleans for the "Essence Festival of Culture," during which she said she would have been paid as a legal contributor and speaker to promote her consulting company.

Mosby has requested to modify the conditions of her house arrest twice, both times asking that she be allowed to leave her house between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. for a new job. A judge denied both requests.