Man accused in viral assault video after Ravens-Commanders game held without bail

BALTIMORE -- John Callis, the Baltimore Ravens' fan accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men in Federal Hill after a Ravens and Washington Commanders football game on October 13, is being held without bail, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Callis, 24, faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Breaking: John Callis, suspect in attack on Commanders fans, held without bail. @wjz pic.twitter.com/wQGnYM43J1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 23, 2024

Callis was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys, according to police. He turned himself into police on Tuesday.

John Callis Baltimore Police

Callis' lawyer Brian Thompson argued Callis would not flee.

"He's got one of the most recognizable faces in the country right now," Thompson said. "This was not someone in their rational mind."

Thompson also said Callis was "overcharged" and told the judge, "As ugly as the video is - these are punches. No one pulled a gun. No one pulled a knife. These injuries simply do not rise to the level of a first-degree assault."

In an interview with WJZ outside court, Thompson elaborated.

"I don't believe this is a first-degree assault. I think it's a second-degree assault," Thompson said. "First-degree assault requires serious bodily injury," Thompson said.

Thompson says Callis was on an alcohol and cocaine bender and needs addiction treatment. He was denied the opportunity to be assessed at the One Promise counseling and addiction education facility.

However, the judge will meet with both sides to discuss another inpatient treatment facility where she may consider releasing Callis.

"I think he needs help," Thompson said. "The criminal justice system is both designed to punish and rehabilitate. He's a 24-year-old kid. He clearly has a problem. He needs help."

Judge LaTina Burse Greene said, "The evidence is strong."

She called the attack on Commanders' fans "clearly an unprovoked assault."