Beaten and Burned: Details into allegations of hazing, alcohol abuse at frats, sororities at University of Maryland

BALTIMORE - Life-threatening hazing allegations and alcohol abuse are hanging over some fraternities and sororities at the University of Maryland College Park.

Those allegations include students being burned and assaulted, and several taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning, which led to a suspension of most social activities.

As the suspension was lifted, the Attorney General's Office laid out the stunning allegations in court filings.

The filings reveal students dealt with severe mental and emotional abuse and were being exploited financially.

The number of fraternity and sorority members seeking counseling skyrocketed more than 200% between January and February.

Lucy Taylor, an outspoken former sorority member, questions why the university would lift the suspension now.

"I'm just flabbergasted that the University of Maryland can act like, 'We solved it, back to business as usual,'" said Taylor, host of the Snapped podcast.

Taylor said she is appalled but not surprised at the allegations of abuse, and that administrators in College Park should ban fraternities and sororities.

"At one of these events, a person was forced to drink straight vodka, and he passed out," Taylor said. "They did nothing to help him and they hit him in the face with a plastic bat and poured beer on him until he woke up. In this instance, he could have died. We've seen across the country this exact same scenario play out, but someone dies."

That's just one of the allegations the Maryland Attorney General's Office revealed in court documents WJZ obtained.

Others include two students who drank so much that ambulances had to be called to take them to hospitals.

Other allegations include students spit on, burned with torches and cigarettes, forced to lay on nails, eat live fish, drink urine, endure beatings with paddles and sustain physical assaults for hours while nude for public humiliation.

One student was treated for possible hypothermia after allegedly being hazed outside in the cold for hours.

"When the mom wrote in to describe her son was forced to stand outside in the cold, members of that fraternity provided inconsistent, and apparently false statements, so I'm wondering what will be different with this ongoing investigation," Taylor said.

The university produced records showing a 224% increase in Greek life members seeking counseling between January and February, and a 36% rise in visits to the University Health Center.

The school declined interviews and would not publicly detail specific allegations.

But in court records, administrators described "allegations of widespread physical abuse and dangerous rituals, severe mental and emotional distress, financial exploitation and forced labor, drug and alcohol abuse and a general atmosphere of fear and intimidation."

"It is so important to break that silence and come forward," Taylor said. "So many people are facing the same hazing and won't come forward."

"It was very brave for whoever came forward and I think that it's a rare occurrence for someone to report because of the culture of secrecy that they mention in court documents, so it's clear that they are aware of this," Taylor continued.

The allegations first came to light because of a lawsuit the fraternities filed saying students' rights were violated because of a ban on social events involving alcohol and recruitment.

Their spokesman criticized the suspension last week and insisted they want to hold people accountable.

"We want to find out if we have a member who is not behaving appropriately or if we have a chapter that is not behaving appropriately so that we can address that, correct that, take punitive measures if we need to and move on," said Wynn Smiley with the Fraternity Forward Coalition.

Five chapters remain under investigation and the university has interviewed more than 150 people as part of its investigation.

They described the behavior as unlawful.

Hazing is a misdemeanor in Maryland that carries a maximum of six months in jail.