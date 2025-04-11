Alert Day issued for stormy weather Friday across Maryland

Steady to heavy windswept rain will develop across Maryland today. Showery and chilly weather continue Saturday. Weather conditions finally begin to improve Sunday with better outdoor weather.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day through tonight for stormy weather moving into the area. Pockets of drizzle and showers will gel into a steady rain by lunchtime in Baltimore. For the afternoon hours, expect windswept steady to heavy rain. This will cause some travel delays and potential postponements of outdoor activities.

In addition to the dreary day ahead, it will be breezy and chilly as well with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day.

Rain will be heaviest during the afternoon and evening hours and then become more showery by early Saturday morning. Saturday looks cloudy, breezy, damp, and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. It's not even out of the question a few wet snow flakes and sleet pellets mix in during any heavier showers.

By the time the rain begins to end Saturday night, final rainfall totals of 1 to 2.5 inches of rain will be common across Maryland with the heaviest totals along and east of I-95. The bulk of this heavy rain will fall this afternoon and this evening.

The O's home games look to be impacted by this rainy weather. The game this evening at 7:05 pm vs the Blue Jays looks like it will be postponed. Saturday' game at 4:05 pm has a better chance with the rain showers being more hit and miss and not as heavy.

Sunday will start gray and chilly, but the weather will gradually get better with time. Highs will top out in the lower 60s.

Monday will be milder with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers are possible Monday evening and night.

Blustery and cool weather return to the area Tuesday through Thursday.