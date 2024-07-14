Jacoby Jones, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, dies at 40

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more top stor

BALTIMORE -- Jacoby Jones, former wide receiver and kick return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, has died. An official source from the Baltimore Ravens confirmed his death with WJZ on Sunday morning.

Details regarding his passing have not been confirmed. Jones was 40-years-old.

The New Orleans native played a pivotal role in the Ravens' Super Bowl 47 win against the San Francisco 49ers, scoring a 108-yard Super Bowl-record kickoff return, in 2013.

The Ravens released a statement on Jones' death

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also commented

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

After retiring from the Ravens in 2017, Jones became a college football coach for tight ends at Morgan State University.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is provided.