Congress approves funding for Key Bridge rebuild and disaster relief

A code blue extreme cold alert has been declared in Baltimore City; and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Hours before a looming government shutdown on Friday, Congress passed a new federal spending package bill that includes the full cost of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The spending measure would allot $100 billion for disaster relief, including the entire cost of a new Key Bridge.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both from Maryland, first confirmed on Tuesday that the funding for the Key Bridge rebuild was wrapped into the federal spending bill, known as a continuing resolution.

"With the inclusion in the Continuing Resolution of our Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act, Congress is now committed to covering the full cost of replacing the bridge," Sens. Van Hollen and Cardin said in a joint statement. "This will allow the bridge to be built as quickly as possible. Our provision also ensures that the federal taxpayers will be reimbursed through proceeds from insurance payments and litigation taken on by the Department of Justice, the Maryland Attorney General and others."

But after opposition from President-elect Donald Trump, that version of the bill was scrapped and the path forward was unclear.

This created some uncertainty as Friday arrived, and no agreement was reached.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson was confident that Congress "would meet our obligations".

Johnson's bill was approved by the House in a 366-34 vote, while the Senate passed the bill in the early hours of Saturday morning, 85-11.

Maryland leaders react

Today, Maryland is proud and grateful that Congress has agreed to support 100% of the cost share to rebuild the Key Bridge.



For nine months, our bipartisan Maryland Congressional Delegation fought constantly to spearhead the Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act through Congress.



Biden's commitment to Baltimore

In November, President Biden requested full funding for the Key Bridge rebuild to be included in a $100 billion disaster fund request he sent to Congress.

Biden also asked for funds for the Department of Transportation to help rebuild roads and bridges across 40 states, including in Maryland.

After the bill was passed, President Biden released a statement saying the $100 billion fund "delivers the urgently needed disaster relief that I requested for recovering communities as well as the funds needed to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge."

Biden has remained committed to ensuring that the funds used to rebuild the Key Bridge do not come from taxpayer dollars. He pushed early for the federal government to pay for the cost of the reconstruction of the Key Bridge.

He also approved a request for funding from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, allowing the state to receive an initial $60 million in emergency relief funding to recover debris from the Patapsco River.

"We continue to stress this is bigger than politics, this is bigger than an election cycle, this is bigger than partisan differences. This is about America's economy," Moore said after meeting with members of Congress in September.

Key Bridge collapse

The cargo ship Dali crashed into Baltimore's iconic bridge after losing electrical power around 1:30 a.m. on March 26, 2024, knocking eight roadworkers, six of whom died, into the Patapsco River.

The workers who died in the bridge collapse were identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez and 35-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez.

The collapse blocked the main passageway for ships headed to the Port of Baltimore, closing one of the country's largest ports for weeks.

The new Key Bridge is estimated to cost nearly $2 billion and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.