Harford County to bolster security in public schools with tech upgrades, increased staffing

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Government and the Harford County Board of Education have plans to ramp up security measures in public schools in a new partnership, the Harford County Government said Tuesday.

In a statement, the county said it will be allocating financial resources to security improvements in schools, including advanced weapon detection systems, and other electronic upgrades.

The county said it also plans to bring on three new School Resource Officers.

"The safety of our students, educators, and school communities is paramount. This partnership with the Board of Education of Harford County is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting our schools and ensuring a safe learning environment," Harford County Executive Bob Cassily said.

Bolstering security in Harford County Schools has been at the forefront of discussion among county leaders, in light of recent incidents involving gun violence.

On September 6, 15-year-old Joppatowne High School student Warren Grant died after being shot inside the school's bathroom. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun from his backpack and shooting Grant.

In November, A 16-year-old teen allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old Jai'den Winchester at a Halloween party. Winchester was a student and football player at Havre de Grace High School.

A moment of silence was held for the two deaths at the county's Board of Education meeting on November 5.

The county said most of the security measures are set to be implemented before the end of the 2024 calendar year.