Dow Jones falls more than 500 points, fueled by UnitedHealth tumble Stock market turmoil continued Thursday with the Dow Jones closing in the red. The drop comes as investors weigh progress in trade negotiations with Japan and navigate general uncertainty over the Trump administration's tariff plan. Notably, UnitedHealth shares fell after the company announced a cut to its annual profit forecast, citing expectations of high medical costs for the rest of the year. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady reports.