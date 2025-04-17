Should gold investors buy, sell or hold right now? Experts weigh in

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in gold in today's hard-to-predict economy needs to be done strategically. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of gold continues to break records in 2025, surpassing $3,200 per ounce after crossing $2,700 last October. While the overall trend shows strong growth, daily prices fluctuate in response to economic uncertainty. Trade tensions, persistent inflation and shifting dollar strength all influence gold's value. These conditions have prompted central banks worldwide to increase their gold reserves as a protective measure.

With prices at historic levels, you may wonder, "Should I buy more gold, sell at premium prices or maintain current positions?" We asked precious metals investing experts for their thoughts. Below, they share practical advice based on different investment goals and risk profiles.

Should gold investors buy, sell or hold right now?

"Choosing whether to buy, sell or hold gold is a personal decision that depends on your situation," emphasizes Brandon Aversano, CEO of The Alloy Market, a gold dealing company.

But generally, experts suggest it's a good time to hold and buy. "Gold has been breaking out to the upside since last year, and the price momentum still has a ways to go," explains Henry Yoshida, a certified financial planner and CEO of Rocket Dollar, a fintech platform helping investors tap alternative assets as a vehicle for retirement.

Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group, echoes this sentiment. "Gold historically performs well in uncertainty — either economic, geopolitical or both … [making it] an invaluable asset," he says.

Should you buy gold right now?

"Any temporary dip in the price of gold at current levels is a good entry point," advises Yoshida. "The current economic climate is uncertain at best and unstable at worst — both good backdrops for a buyer of gold right now."

According to Aversano, investors should focus on gold's long-term outlook rather than trying to time the market. He recommends buying when your investment horizon spans years, not weeks, especially if you're already diversified and looking to add protection against market volatility.

Thor and Kevin Bryan, director of customer experience at The Alloy Market, specifically recommend four groups to buy gold:

Wealth preservation-focused individuals with high net worths

New investors who have only experienced bull markets

Small business owners who need stable reserves

Retirees who can't afford significant risk

Should you sell your gold right now?

The financial experts we interviewed advise against selling gold right now.

"As tempting as it may be to sell gold at current levels, there is the foundational makeup of an upside gold price super cycle that could raise the price of gold beyond current levels," warns Yoshida. Market conditions will likely continue to favor gold appreciation, rewarding patient investors.

However, there are specific situations when selling makes sense. If you need immediate financial support, gold can fulfill its purpose as a safeguard. "Gold is your rainy-day money. If the storm comes, use it," Thor advises. Bryan agrees, noting that "if gold functions as your emergency fund and you encounter a life change or major purchase, selling now while prices are relatively high is reasonable."

Aversano points to another practical scenario to sell: "If you own gold jewelry that [you don't wear] often, [you can use it] to pay down debt, build a cushion or invest elsewhere."

Should you hold your gold right now?

Current economic conditions strengthen the case for holding if you believe in gold's long-term value. "Gold continues to climb in price since it took off in the gold bull market of 2023," Aversano points out. "With the economic instability and global turmoil, gold may likely continue to climb."

Thor suggests holding throughout this decade-long macro cycle. Several ongoing trends favor gold, including currency issues, debt concerns and geopolitical instability. In this environment, gold is your anchor. "Holding allows you to ride out volatility and preserve purchasing power," he says.

Key considerations for gold investors in 2025

Consider the following when managing gold investments:

Balance: "While gold shouldn't be an end-to-end strategy, it could and should play a role in your investment portfolio because it typically is more stable in value than [riskier] investments," says Aversano. Ensure your investment mix reflects your current life stage.

"While gold shouldn't be an end-to-end strategy, it could and should play a role in your investment portfolio because it typically is more stable in value than [riskier] investments," says Aversano. Ensure your investment mix reflects your current life stage. Portfolio allocation: "Seek to have a 5% to 7% position in gold if you're an individual investor," Yoshida recommends. During market uncertainty, you might temporarily increase it to 7% to 10% or more

"Seek to have a 5% to 7% position in gold if you're an individual investor," Yoshida recommends. During market uncertainty, you might temporarily increase it to Market signals: Bryan suggests monitoring "steady interest rate increases, a recovery in consumer confidence and robust equity performance." These factors may signal declining gold prices as investors regain confidence in other assets.

The bottom line

For most, gold works best as a long-term hold rather than a short-term trade. Before adjusting your gold position, consult a trusted financial advisor. They can help determine whether buying, selling or holding makes the most sense for you, and recommend suitable gold investing strategies such as physical gold, gold ETFs or gold IRAs.