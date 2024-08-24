Advanced Recycling: Does Big Plastic’s Idea Work? | CBS Reports As America grapples with an escalating plastic crisis, the city of Houston, ExxonMobil, and other partners announced a new program that promised to recycle nearly all of the city’s plastic waste. However, after two years, the program has yet to fully materialize. Critics argue that the evidence suggests it never will. And yet, the company envisions similar programs in other American cities. CBS Reports and Inside Climate News investigate whether this proposed solution to our plastic recycling crisis is indeed too good to be true.